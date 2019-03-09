Overview

Dr. Ramin Amirnovin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Amirnovin works at Inland Neurosurgery Institute in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.