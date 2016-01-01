Dr. Ramin Altaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Altaha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Altaha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
1
Maui Cancer Clinic Inc.24 N Church St Ste 308, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-1110
2
Bobby C. Baker MD Inc.227 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramin Altaha, MD
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083649982
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altaha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altaha accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altaha has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altaha speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Altaha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.