Dr. Ramin Alimard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Alimard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Alimard works at
Locations
1
Carilion Labs At Cariovascular Associates612 Kingsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 419-3000
2
Sentara Cardiology Specialists713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 282-4150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Sentara Cardiology Specialists1101 First Colonial Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1760
4
Sentara Cardiology Specialists2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alimard treated my father for 6 years and me for over 25 years. He has performed numerous cardiac caths and 1 angioplasty on me. When he moves, I follow him. I feel safe putting my life in his hands!
About Dr. Ramin Alimard, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
