Overview

Dr. Ramin Abdolvahabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Medical School University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Abdolvahabi works at Palm Beach Neurosurgery in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.