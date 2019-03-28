See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Tritt works at Atlanta ENT Sinus/Allergy Asscs in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta ENT Sinus/Allergy Asscs
    5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2918
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Finally, relief! After years of chronic sinusitis only Dr. Tritt figured out the cause and the solution. He's a wonderful doctor, and very caring. His communication after surgery was beyond first rate.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1700881760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • McGill U
    • Jewish Genl Hosp
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tritt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tritt works at Atlanta ENT Sinus/Allergy Asscs in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tritt’s profile.

    Dr. Tritt has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tritt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

