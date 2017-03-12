Dr. Rami Zebian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Zebian, MD
Overview
Dr. Rami Zebian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Zebian works at
Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zebian is awesome! My mom had lung cancer and Dr. Zebian is her Dr. He takes however long you need to ask questions and make you feel comfortable with him and his team. He is NOT an in and out Dr. trying to see as many patients as he can. He wants only what is best for his patients. Thank you so much Doc! You are the best!!!!
About Dr. Rami Zebian, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston
- American University Of Beirut
- BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Pathology, Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
