Overview

Dr. Rami Zebian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Zebian works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.