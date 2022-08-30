Dr. Rami Tadros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Tadros, MD
Overview
Dr. Rami Tadros, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Locations
Guggenheim Pavilion Center (GP1)1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-0005
Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street234 E 85th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 241-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a varicose vein treatment procedure performed by Dr Rami Tadros. I heard very good things about him before the procedure, and my experience lived up to what I heard. I’m certainly no medical expert, but I found him to be very knowledgeable and professional. My experience was very positive overall, and I’d have no qualms about seeing Dr Rami Tadros again in the future if necessary.
About Dr. Rami Tadros, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144488107
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tadros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadros has seen patients for Endovascular Repair of Aorta, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.