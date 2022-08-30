Overview

Dr. Rami Tadros, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Tadros works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endovascular Repair of Aorta, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.