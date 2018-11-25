Overview

Dr. Rami Rustum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Rustum works at New England Primary Care in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.