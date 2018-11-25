Dr. Rami Rustum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Rustum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rami Rustum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Locations
Merrimack Valley Pain Mgmt. Associates PC280 Merrimack St Ste 103, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 685-2455
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife is a patient of Dr. Rustum. He is great and passionate pain doctor
About Dr. Rami Rustum, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881694180
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rustum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rustum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rustum has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Migraine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rustum speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.