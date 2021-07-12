Dr. Rami Payman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Payman, MD
Overview
Dr. Rami Payman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Michigan Ear Institute
Dr. Payman works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Poughkeepsie21 Reade Pl Ste 3200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-4086
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Payman?
Always listens to my concerns. Keeps me educated about everything that is going on. Great Dr. Also, Julianne is super accommodating and helpful. She's the best
About Dr. Rami Payman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1134239445
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Ear Institute
- U Hosp-Suny Hlth Sci Ctr, Otolaryngology U Hosp-Suny Hlth Sci Ctr, General Surgery
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payman has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Payman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.