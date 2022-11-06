See All Oncologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Rami Owera, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rami Owera, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Owera works at Robotic Surgical Institute in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Medical Specialists
    4224 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 710-0381
  2. 2
    Woodlands Medical Specialists
    4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-5512
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Woodlands Medical Specialists PA
    2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-5513

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 06, 2022
    Thank you for caring. My health is in your hand and appreciate your concern. Keep up the great work.
    Reed — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rami Owera, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659399624
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
    Residency
    • University Mo
    Internship
    • U Mo
    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
