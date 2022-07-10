Dr. Mortada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rami Mortada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rami Mortada, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with UC Davis
Dr. Mortada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Center of Kansas LLC9300 E 29th St N Ste 204, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 293-2622
-
2
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks834 N Socora St # 4, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 440-2802
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mortada?
Dr Mortada is the best doctor I have ever seen. His ability to see each patient as an individual is a gift. He is out of the box and he treats the person not the diagnosis. I was very sick when I initially saw him . I have completely healed. He is patient, kind and so intelligent. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rami Mortada, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1174720205
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mortada works at
Dr. Mortada has seen patients for Hair Loss, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mortada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mortada speaks Arabic.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.