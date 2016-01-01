Overview

Dr. Rami Manochakian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Manochakian works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

