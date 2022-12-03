See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ

Dr. Makhoul works at Holy Cross Anesthesia Assocs in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD and North Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Cross Hospital
    1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-7460
  2. 2
    Vinu Ganti M.d. PC
    19529 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-6437
  3. 3
    4701 Randolph Rd, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-6437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Makhoul?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr Makhoul operated on my colon cancer in 2021 with no complications. He exudes competence, professionalism, compassion and state of the art knowledge. Follow up since then has been consistent and has given me confidence that I am in the best hands. Recommend him without reservation!
    Marta Tvardek — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Makhoul to family and friends

    Dr. Makhoul's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Makhoul

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD.

    About Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215127790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Mass MC-U Mass Med Sch
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • American U of Beirut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makhoul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makhoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makhoul has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhoul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhoul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rami Makhoul, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.