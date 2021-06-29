See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Rami Lutfi, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rami Lutfi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Lutfi works at Richard C. Risner MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presence St. Joseph Hospital Chicago
    2900 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 665-6780
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 327-6800
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery & Bariatrics
    2913 N Commonwealth Ave # 400, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 327-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2021
    I had always struggled with my weight and had been debating making a move towards bariatric surgery. My biggest regret is not doing this sooner. Dr. Lutfi and his team , especially Molly and Emma, have been constant resources in my journey. I couldn't have done it without them! If you're wondering if you should go through with something similar, make sure to do so with Dr. Lutfi.
    Megan — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Rami Lutfi, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1447237425
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rami Lutfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutfi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutfi works at Richard C. Risner MD in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lutfi’s profile.

    Dr. Lutfi speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutfi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

