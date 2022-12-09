Dr. Rami Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rami Haddad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Millenium Medical Center10604 Southwest Hwy Ste 200, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 400-7932
American Medical Lab Ltd19060 Everett Blvd Unit 112, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 478-4302
Southwest Gastroenterology1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 455, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (708) 424-9710
Kunbo Lee MD17850 Kedzie Ave Ste 2600, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Directions (708) 478-4302
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
explains everything great
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1710072624
- St Louis U Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
