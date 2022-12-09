Overview

Dr. Rami Haddad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Haddad works at Affiliated Oncologists in Chicago Ridge, IL with other offices in Mokena, IL, New Lenox, IL and Hazel Crest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.