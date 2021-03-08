Dr. Rami Hachwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hachwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Hachwi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rami Hachwi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9500 Euclid Ave Ste M2, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (440) 695-4000
Lavita Nephrology Consultants25200 Center Ridge Rd Ste 2100, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 331-5962
Premier Physicians Center18660 Bagley Rd Ste 102B, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 891-9395
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and good bedside manners.
About Dr. Rami Hachwi, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144309824
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hachwi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hachwi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hachwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hachwi speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hachwi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hachwi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hachwi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hachwi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.