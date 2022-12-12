Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
Child BrainCom1510 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 352-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grossmann has helped my daughter tremendously by not only accurately diagnosing and treating her ADHD, but also (thank God) finding out that she suffers from seizures, and prescribing the appropriate medication to keep them at bay. He is incredibly kind and intelligent, and we are blessed to have him as her doctor.
About Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1962480079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossmann speaks Hebrew.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossmann.
