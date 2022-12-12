See All Pediatricians in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience.

Dr. Grossmann works at Child BrainCom in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child BrainCom
    Child BrainCom
1510 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Torticollis
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Torticollis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr Grossmann has helped my daughter tremendously by not only accurately diagnosing and treating her ADHD, but also (thank God) finding out that she suffers from seizures, and prescribing the appropriate medication to keep them at bay. He is incredibly kind and intelligent, and we are blessed to have him as her doctor.
    Melissa — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hebrew
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rami Grossmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossmann works at Child BrainCom in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grossmann’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

