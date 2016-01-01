Overview

Dr. Rami Georgies, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Georgies works at California Urgent Care Center in Stockton, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA and Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.