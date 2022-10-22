Dr. Rami Dakkuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakkuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Dakkuri, MD
Dr. Rami Dakkuri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Locations
Santa Cruz Medical Clinic2911 CHANTICLEER AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Dakurri was my surgeon for my breast cancer, and I still follow up with him after my annual mammograms. He is so very good! Both in his skills, but so much so in his listening to you. He never rushes you, and is genuinely interested in your life. And he remembers what you told him, amazingly! He is just a good, kind man. So many of my other friends go to him too, I have discovered, as well as my daughter. We all love him, he’s the best!!!
About Dr. Rami Dakkuri, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558318758
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- General Surgery
