Dr. Rami Atallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Atallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rami Atallah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 321 Marine Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-7724
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atallah?
Dr Attalah is a good person, but sometimes you need to tell him everything you may think it is important to do such as examination etc. He wouldn’t prefer to do some exams as they are not necessary; which makes sense sometimes!
About Dr. Rami Atallah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063439099
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Damascus U
- Damascus Univ
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atallah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atallah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atallah has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atallah speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Atallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.