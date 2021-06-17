Overview

Dr. Rami Atallah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.