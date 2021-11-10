See All Neurologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Rami Apelian, MD

Neurology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rami Apelian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Apelian works at Huntington Headache and Neurology in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Huntington Headache and Neurology
    289 W Huntington Dr Ste 301, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 714-1215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I've only had my first visit with Dr. Apelian. I was very impressed. He was engaging, asked lots of questions, was very thorough and put a plan together for me with a follow up. We'll see how it goes, but I give him a big thumbs up. Staff was helpful and polite.
    Jeff — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Rami Apelian, MD

    Neurology
    16 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
    1255594685
    Education & Certifications

    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    USC
    Tulane University School of Medicine
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rami Apelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apelian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apelian works at Huntington Headache and Neurology in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Apelian’s profile.

    Dr. Apelian has seen patients for Epilepsy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Apelian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apelian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

