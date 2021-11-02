Overview

Dr. Rami Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Abboud works at Florida Endoscopy and Surgery Center in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.