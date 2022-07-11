Overview

Dr. Ramgopal Satyanarayana Konanur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction and Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.