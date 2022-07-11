Dr. Ramgopal Satyanarayana Konanur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramgopal Satyanarayana Konanur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramgopal Satyanarayana Konanur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur works at
Locations
-
1
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur?
Thankfully, since 2013 cancer free after recommended surgery to remove my prostate.
About Dr. Ramgopal Satyanarayana Konanur, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1881880060
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur works at
Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction and Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satyanarayana Konanur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.