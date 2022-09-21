Dr. Ramgopal Malladi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malladi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramgopal Malladi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramgopal Malladi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Noble Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.
Locations
Keenan Malladi & O'neill PC10 Hospital Dr Ste 106, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 568-2304
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency. The biggest practice in the area could not make an ENT appointment for another three months. After making a few phone calls, I reached Dr. Malladdi's office. I called at 10 AM and was seen at 1 PM. The receptionist who took my call understood the urgency and was both professional and friendly. The doctor and the entire staff were the most pleasant people I have worked with. Don't hesitate to call!
About Dr. Ramgopal Malladi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1790742344
Education & Certifications
- N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malladi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malladi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malladi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malladi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malladi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Malladi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malladi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malladi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malladi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.