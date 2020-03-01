Overview

Dr. Ramford Ng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Ng works at Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare Physicians Associates in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Livermore, CA and Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.