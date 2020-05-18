Dr. Ramez Nairooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nairooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramez Nairooz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramez Nairooz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Cedar Park1015 E 32nd St Ste 508, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 807-3140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Peterson Regional Medical Center551 Hill Country Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-4200
Mission Regional Medical Center900 S Bryan Rd, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 323-1740
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 296-1401
- St. David's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a physician, who recently had a cardiac stent placed by Dr. Nairooz. He is personable and understanding, but most importantly, he is a skilled cardiologist. You are in good hands with him.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1750710810
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Nairooz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
