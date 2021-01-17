Dr. Juha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramez Juha, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramez Juha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Newyork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3288MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Princeton Healthcare System A New Jersey Non-profit Corporation1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 480-2561
Princeton Surgical Associates5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 400, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Juha and his assistant was great. I had minor surgery on my temple near my ear. I hardly felt the needle go in (less painful than having novocain at the dentist) and the incision site after surgery was closed wonderfully. I experienced minimal pain at the incision site after the surgery. I'm not a doctor, but Dr. Juha's credentials looked very impressive to me.
About Dr. Ramez Juha, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center at Princeton
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Aleppo Med Sch
- General Surgery
Dr. Juha accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juha has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Juha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juha.
