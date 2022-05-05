Dr. Ramez Haddadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramez Haddadin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramez Haddadin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Provident Hospital of Cook County.
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Haddin May have saved my life! Although the scheduling staff caused great stress on both the doctor and myself, Dr Haddin did listen to me and had me come see him. It appears I had a mini stroke. Dr Haddin took immediate action and was genuinely concerned. God bless him and others like him!
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447486329
- Massachusetts Eye/Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
