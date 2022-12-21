Dr. Ramez Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramez Habib, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramez Habib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bay Ridge West9020 5th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-0515Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Habib is a brilliant physician. He is also kind and gentle and puts you at complete ease. I highly and wholeheartedly recommend him. It is impossible to find a doctor that is so skilled and also has compassion for his patients. He is an amazing doctor!!!
About Dr. Ramez Habib, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285711077
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Otolaryngology
