Overview

Dr. Ramez Habib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Habib works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Bay Ridge West in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.