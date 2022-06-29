Overview

Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamilnadu, India and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center South and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chellamuthu works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Oneonta, AL, Gadsden, AL, Boaz, AL, Fort Payne, AL, Centre, AL and Guntersville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.