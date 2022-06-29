Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chellamuthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamilnadu, India and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center South and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chellamuthu works at
Locations
Pell City Office70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (256) 485-0899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St Vincents Blount Swing Bed150 Gilbreath Dr, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 776-6330MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Gadsden Office1026 Goodyear Ave Ste 302B, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 485-0899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boaz Office2525 US Highway 431 Ste 170, Boaz, AL 35957 Directions (256) 485-0899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fort Payne Office2001 Cades Ave Sw, Fort Payne, AL 35968 Directions (256) 485-0899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Centre Office150 Northwood Dr, Centre, AL 35960 Directions (256) 485-0899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Guntersville Office7633 AL Highway 69 Ste 260, Guntersville, AL 35976 Directions (256) 485-0899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center South
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
- Madras Medical College, Tamilnadu, India
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chellamuthu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chellamuthu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chellamuthu works at
Dr. Chellamuthu has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chellamuthu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chellamuthu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chellamuthu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chellamuthu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chellamuthu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.