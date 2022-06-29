See All Nephrologists in Pell City, AL
Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamilnadu, India and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center South and Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chellamuthu works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Oneonta, AL, Gadsden, AL, Boaz, AL, Fort Payne, AL, Centre, AL and Guntersville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pell City Office
    70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 485-0899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St Vincents Blount Swing Bed
    150 Gilbreath Dr, Oneonta, AL 35121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 776-6330
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Gadsden Office
    1026 Goodyear Ave Ste 302B, Gadsden, AL 35903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 485-0899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Boaz Office
    2525 US Highway 431 Ste 170, Boaz, AL 35957 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 485-0899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Fort Payne Office
    2001 Cades Ave Sw, Fort Payne, AL 35968 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 485-0899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Centre Office
    150 Northwood Dr, Centre, AL 35960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 485-0899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Guntersville Office
    7633 AL Highway 69 Ste 260, Guntersville, AL 35976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 485-0899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DeKalb Regional Medical Center
  • Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
  • Gadsden Regional Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Marshall Medical Center South
  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advanced Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629264510
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College, Tamilnadu, India
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rameshkumar Chellamuthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chellamuthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chellamuthu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chellamuthu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chellamuthu has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chellamuthu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chellamuthu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chellamuthu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chellamuthu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chellamuthu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

