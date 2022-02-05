Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeragandham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Danville, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ctr-Rush U
Dr. Veeragandham works at
Locations
East Bay Crdvsclr & Thrcc Assoc1320 El Capitan Dr Ste 120, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 676-2600
East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Assoc2222 East St Ste 375, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Veeragandam is bar none the best doctor I've ever had. He is not only the creme de la creme top notch surgeon but a beautiful, kind, funny person who truly cares about his patients welfare. On my first visit, he reached over and gently plucked a dog hair off my pants and said with a genuine smile, " you have a dog!" He listened to me and answered all my questions. Dr. V did stenting surgery in my Illiac veins which was quite hard due to a then chronic clot. It was touch and go apparently because it was so hard to pass through. He did it and my stents are still widely patent. I got back to my life doing everything I use to do and then some.. mtn biked in Tanzania for my 55th bday. he said no limitations.. Now I'm experiencing some heart irregularities and going through some diagnostics like a Holter and an echocardiogram. I'm with Kaiser now so I'm worried.. I'll do whatever I can to see Dr V if I need some intervention. He is truly the only one I trust.
About Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1710972427
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ctr-Rush U
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Veeragandham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veeragandham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeragandham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeragandham works at
Dr. Veeragandham speaks Hindi and Telugu.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeragandham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeragandham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeragandham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeragandham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.