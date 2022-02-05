See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Danville, CA
Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Danville, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ctr-Rush U

Dr. Veeragandham works at East Bay Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates in Danville, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Crdvsclr & Thrcc Assoc
    1320 El Capitan Dr Ste 120, Danville, CA 94526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 676-2600
  2. 2
    East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Assoc
    2222 East St Ste 375, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 676-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders

Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2022
    Dr. Veeragandam is bar none the best doctor I've ever had. He is not only the creme de la creme top notch surgeon but a beautiful, kind, funny person who truly cares about his patients welfare. On my first visit, he reached over and gently plucked a dog hair off my pants and said with a genuine smile, " you have a dog!" He listened to me and answered all my questions. Dr. V did stenting surgery in my Illiac veins which was quite hard due to a then chronic clot. It was touch and go apparently because it was so hard to pass through. He did it and my stents are still widely patent. I got back to my life doing everything I use to do and then some.. mtn biked in Tanzania for my 55th bday. he said no limitations.. Now I'm experiencing some heart irregularities and going through some diagnostics like a Holter and an echocardiogram. I'm with Kaiser now so I'm worried.. I'll do whatever I can to see Dr V if I need some intervention. He is truly the only one I trust.
    Susannah M — Feb 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD
    About Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1710972427
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ctr-Rush U
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
