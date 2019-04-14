Dr. Unni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh Unni, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Unni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
1
Urosurgery Associates LLC400 W 84TH DR, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-8641
2
Franciscan Health Rensselear1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-5141
3
Franciscan Health Dyer5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (708) 891-9305Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 2:30pm
4
Community Care Network Urology Hobart1500 S Lake Park Ave Ste 203, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 769-8641
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Unni is a Rock Star!! This was my first surgery so I was pretty apprehensive to say the least. His explained everything and answered all of my questions. The best part was that I needed nothing for post surgery pain. Truly a World Class surgeon!
About Dr. Ramesh Unni, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1427039205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
