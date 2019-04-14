Overview

Dr. Ramesh Unni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Unni works at Urologic Specialists Of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Rensselaer, IN, Hammond, IN and Hobart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.