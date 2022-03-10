Overview

Dr. Ramesh Shatagopam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crawford Memorial Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Shatagopam works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Martinsville, IL and Paris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.