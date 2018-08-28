Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Ramesh G. Patel MD PC7300 Hanover Dr Ste 202, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-1557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
The best internal medicine Doctor in MD. He has been my Doctor for as long as I can remember. I wouldn't choose or see any other Doctor for nay medical concern over him unless I'm out of the country.
About Dr. Ramesh Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1528082229
Education & Certifications
- Prince George Hosp
- Prince George Hosp
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.