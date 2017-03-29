Overview

Dr. Ramesh Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Patel works at Advance Family Practice LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.