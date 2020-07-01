Dr. Ramesh Mohindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Mohindra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Mohindra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
St. Mary Mercy Oncology Practice14555 Levan Rd Ste 112, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Caring & compassionate physician that is willing to look at any options to treat your cancer. Always optimistic. Couldn’t ask for better
About Dr. Ramesh Mohindra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1407827280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohindra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohindra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohindra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohindra.
