Dr. Ramesh Mohindra, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Mohindra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Mohindra works at St Mary Mercy Medical Group in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    St. Mary Mercy Oncology Practice
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 112, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 779-2123

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Screenings
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Esophageal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Jul 01, 2020
    Caring & compassionate physician that is willing to look at any options to treat your cancer. Always optimistic. Couldn’t ask for better
    D. Millis — Jul 01, 2020
    • Medical Oncology
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407827280
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Ramesh Mohindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohindra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohindra works at St Mary Mercy Medical Group in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mohindra’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohindra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohindra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohindra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohindra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

