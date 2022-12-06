Overview

Dr. Ramesh Misra, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Misra works at Regional Cardiology Associates in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.