Dr. Ramesh Misra, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramesh Misra, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Regional Cardiology Associates Plc.3399 POLLOCK RD, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
On November 2, 2002, I had a heart attack and went to the ER at Genesis hospital, Grand Blanc. Dr. Misra placed two stents in the LAD. Then on May 6, 2003, I “failed” a stress test and had a third stent placed in the LAD (prox). I want to compliment Dr. Misra for his expertise and recommend him to anyone. I will be 92 in April 2003 and been on Eliquis for Afib for the past year and I am in fairly good health. Going to PT for balance and gait twice a week. Mentally alert and keeping a positive attitude. Thank you, Dr. Misra for your help many years ago!
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1912975442
- Albany Med Coll
- Hurley Med Center
- St Joseph Hosp
- SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
