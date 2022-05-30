Overview

Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Guru Nanak Hosp & Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Ocean Rheumatology in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Whiting, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.