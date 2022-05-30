Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Guru Nanak Hosp & Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Ocean Rheumatology413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 300, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-6278
-
2
Ocean Rheumatology, PA401 Lacey Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 505-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are willing to serve all you needs and concerns.
About Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1114000114
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Mt Sinai/Queens Hosp
- Guru Nanak Hosp & Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
