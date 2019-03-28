See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD

Urology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Krishnan works at Samit Soni, M.D. - Robotic Surgery / Urology in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Overactive Bladder, Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Houston Healthcare West
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alan Hananel, MD
Dr. Alan Hananel, MD
3.9 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Omar Durrani, MD
Dr. Omar Durrani, MD
4.1 (42)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Locations

  1. 1
    Select Radiology Associates P.l.l.c.
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 720, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 894-8822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Urology
    23960 Katy Fwy Ste 401, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 830-9100
  3. 3
    Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
    23900 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 644-7000
  4. 4
    Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
    921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 242-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Stones
Hypogonadism
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Stones
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnan?

    Mar 28, 2019
    I have had 2 different procedures with Dr. Krishnan concerning kidney stones and one of them was an emergency surgery. Both times, he was very professional and his bed side manner is tops in the business. He is very informative about the procedure and conveys his explaination in layman's terms. Highly recommended and he will be our Urologist until he retires.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krishnan to family and friends

    Dr. Krishnan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krishnan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD.

    About Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922095165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nc Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Overactive Bladder, Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramesh Krishnan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.