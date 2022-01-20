Dr. Ramesh Kotihal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotihal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Kotihal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Kotihal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Kotihal works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates of NE Florida1563 Kingsley Ave Ste 106, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 639-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Very professional and concerned about his patients.
About Dr. Ramesh Kotihal, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1811055080
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotihal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotihal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotihal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotihal has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotihal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotihal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotihal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotihal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotihal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.