Dr. Ramesh Konakanchi, DO
Dr. Ramesh Konakanchi, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Brylin Hospitals1263 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 886-8200
- 2 5687 Main St Ste 102, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 204-3541
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
He is a very kind man . When I was ready, he helped me get off medication.
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- 1982671848
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Konakanchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konakanchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konakanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
