Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koka works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Myers Office4790 Barkley Cir Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koka?
Everyone was caring and efficient. Thanks
About Dr. Ramesh Koka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1528185162
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koka works at
Dr. Koka speaks Hindi.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Koka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.