Dr. Ramesh Koduri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Koduri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They completed their residency with Mc Va/Ctrl State Hosp Prm
Dr. Koduri works at
Locations
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services269 Medical Park Blvd Ste F, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 430-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koduri is just great! He treats you with compassion and is truly interested in your personal history and how it affects your diagnosis . I have been his patient fir several years and am very comforted by him.
About Dr. Ramesh Koduri, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609831544
Education & Certifications
- Mc Va/Ctrl State Hosp Prm
- Franklin Square hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koduri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koduri has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koduri.
