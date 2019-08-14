Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Headache Management10780 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-3113
Towson Ear Nose & Throat LLC200 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-6872
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khurana diagnosed my neurally mediated hypotension via Heads Up Tilt Table (HUTT), by my 4th visit. None of my other physicians could put my symptoms together for a proper diagnosis. Even with a lupus diagnosis prior to. Now he heals me manage via 6mo follow up visits. He’s very knowledgeable and compassionate, but he shoots straight. He will NOT just tell you what you want to hear. He will help you help yourself, patients need to understand that the patient/doctor relationship is a team effort.
About Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1497714448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurana has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
