Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar.
Locations
Khurana Clinic700 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 561-2112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent knowledge of every aspect of how the body works and what is needed to function properly. Does their own testing that you will never find anywhere else!!!! Above & Beyond quality and care.
About Dr. Ramesh Khurana, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Indian
- 1245442029
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Hosps
- Joslin Clin
- Youngstown Hosp Assn
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurana speaks Indian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
