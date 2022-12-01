See All Psychiatrists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College.

Dr. Kannegenti works at Ramesh B Kannegenti MD in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramesh Kannegenti, M.D., P.C.
    820 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 653-2889

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Oxycontin Addiction Chevron Icon
Oxycontin Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. K is the best psychiatrist in our area. As a professional, I understand the complexity of time management and caseloads. However, Dr. K truly makes you feel like he has unlimited time. He listens, wants to know what you think if the medicine is working ACCORDING TO YOUR PERSPECTIVE, and is genuinely a great person. I recommend Dr. K to anyone and everyone, and have for 12 years.
    Carrie Player Sexton — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801895966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital of Detroit
    Residency
    Internship
    • Guntur Med Coll Govt Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Guntur Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • P.B.N. College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannegenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kannegenti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kannegenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kannegenti works at Ramesh B Kannegenti MD in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kannegenti’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannegenti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannegenti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannegenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannegenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

