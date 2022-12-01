Overview

Dr. Ramesh Kannegenti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College.



Dr. Kannegenti works at Ramesh B Kannegenti MD in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.