Overview

Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Hariharan works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Shenandoah, TX, Webster, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.