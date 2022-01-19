Overview

Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Gupta I works at Ramesh C Gupta MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.