Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD

Rheumatology
1.9 (51)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Gupta I works at Ramesh C Gupta MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates Tn Pllc
    6005 Park Ave Ste 409, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 371-5448

Experience & Treatment Frequency



What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lupus
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Staff is great. He answered my questions and explained. He’s the first rheumatologist in 20+ years who took the time to listen to what was going on and explained what was causing my complaints. He explained what he was prescribing and why.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730143926
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta I works at Ramesh C Gupta MD in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gupta I’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta I has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta I. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta I.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

