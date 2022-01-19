Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Locations
American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates Tn Pllc6005 Park Ave Ste 409, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 371-5448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is great. He answered my questions and explained. He’s the first rheumatologist in 20+ years who took the time to listen to what was going on and explained what was causing my complaints. He explained what he was prescribing and why.
About Dr. Ramesh Gupta I, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1730143926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta I accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta I has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta I. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.