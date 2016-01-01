Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University Ny and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Gowda works at
Mount Sinai Doctors Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 DirectionsWednesday1:45pm - 4:45pm
Center for Vein and Vascular Care10 Union Sq E Ste 2B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 11:00am
Mount Sinai Heart132 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 DirectionsFriday1:45pm - 4:45pm
Cardiac Cath Lab281 1st Ave # 16, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Cardiac Cath Lab281 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Beth Israel Med Coll Long Island College Hospital|Beth Israel Med Coll/Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- State University Ny
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- University Hospital at Downstate
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gowda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
