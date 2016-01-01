Overview

Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University Ny and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Gowda works at Mount Sinai Doctors Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.