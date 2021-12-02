See All Ophthalmologists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Gopalaswamy works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward ANNP Neurology Center
    3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-1776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gopalaswamy?

    Dec 02, 2021
    Dr. Gopalaswamy is just amazing! He really cares, listens, is so thorough and followed up immediately with referrals to help me daughter with her situation. I could not ask for more from a doctor.
    Wendy Shostack — Dec 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gopalaswamy to family and friends

    Dr. Gopalaswamy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gopalaswamy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD.

    About Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437167129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ny Hospital Med Center Queens
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopalaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gopalaswamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gopalaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gopalaswamy works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gopalaswamy’s profile.

    Dr. Gopalaswamy has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopalaswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopalaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopalaswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopalaswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopalaswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.