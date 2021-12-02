Overview

Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Gopalaswamy works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.