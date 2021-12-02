Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopalaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Gopalaswamy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gopalaswamy?
Dr. Gopalaswamy is just amazing! He really cares, listens, is so thorough and followed up immediately with referrals to help me daughter with her situation. I could not ask for more from a doctor.
About Dr. Ramesh Gopalaswamy, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1437167129
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Ny Hospital Med Center Queens
- State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopalaswamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopalaswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopalaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopalaswamy works at
Dr. Gopalaswamy has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopalaswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gopalaswamy speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopalaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopalaswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopalaswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopalaswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.